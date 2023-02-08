YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley College has received a $90,012 Job Skills Program grant from the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges in order to improve employee skills in the community. The funding is focused toward improving industry-specific skills for Yakama Forest Products, according to a press release from YVC.
Yakama Forest Products provides jobs to Yakama Nation workers while conserving their land. It produces about 88 million board feet of lumber each year, according to the press release.
An estimated 375 workers will be trained over the next several months, according to YVC. The training will include welding, cutting, bearings, motors, blueprints and drawings in a combination of classroom work and real-world application. This method is effectively bringing up students’ skill levels, according to the college’s Maintenance Instructor Ken Broeke.
“Students are understanding the importance of how safety, quality and productivity relate so much on maintenance,” said Broeke. “They are learning what to look for when it comes to preventative maintenance and troubleshooting, to be able to fix problems before having to put out fires. To be able to prevent downtime and increase productivity. As we continue in this program, they will continue to build up their knowledge and understanding in the world of maintenance.”
