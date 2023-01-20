YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley College has seen a 15.4% increase in enrollment for the Winter 2023 quarter. The increase puts YVC's total enrollment at 2,900 full-time equivalent students.
The college also saw an increase in degree and certificate programs of 13.2%. The College and Career Readiness program including adult basic education, high school completion, and English Language Acquisition classes, grew by 34.5%.
Director of Community Relations, Dustin Wunderlich, attributes the growth to students returning to normalcy after having to adjust to online courses.
"We know that with the pandemic that there were some students that for a variety of reasons may have paused their education for a bit," said Wunderlich. "Those classes were offered online and learning English and improving your English skills...that's something for some students. It's easier to do that in an in-person."
YVC's winter quarter has roughly 65% of their classes in-person or hybrid formats.
The school has cooperated with students throughout the pandemic to allow students to succeed in a format that works for them.
"Students understand that education to achieving their future goals and, while some have needed to take a pause these last couple of years, it's time to complete their degree or certificate," said YVC President Linda Kaminski.
"We provide the education that they need to take that next step in their life whether it's starting a new career or if they're maybe looking to start their college and then transferring to a four-year institution," said Wunderlich.
The college is planning Application Days on February 15 and 16 for prospective students to get help with the application process and financial aid. Application Days will take place on the Yakima and Grandview campuses.
