YAKIMA —
A Yakima Valley College student was selected to be part of the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) Virtual experience at the beginning of February.
Carlos Trejo completed a five-week NCAS online course, along with hundreds of students across the country. Selected students then virtually learn more about careers in NASA. Student teams plan a mission to the moon or Mars, where they design the mission, manage the budget, fulfill a specific role, develop strategies and more.
The students are also invited to NASA events led by experts, information about NASA internships and virtual tours.
“The first phase of the program focused on the history and objectives of NASA while simultaneously tying in the experiences of employees and their journeys to get to the position they are in today,” said Trejo. “This was a captivating experience that established the notion that the road to success is not a straight path.”
In the second phase, Trejo was in a team of students planning a mission. He said the second phase was much more demanding. Due to COVID-19, the entire process was virtual. While coordinating with the other students across the country in the team, they successfully simulated a space exploration mission.
“In the end, all of our hard work paid off as we were able to successfully launch the simulation of our own space exploration mission,” said Trejo. “Even though this was an extremely stressful experience, I believe that is what made it that much more rewarding in the end.”
Trejo recommended the program to any student interested in STEM-related fields, as it gave insight into the workforce, skill improvement, further opportunities and networking advantages. After the NCAS program, he plans to continue involvement with NASA.
