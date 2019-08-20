YAKIMA, WA - Dozens of organizations in Yakima are getting grants from a big foundation that aims to help in a number of ways.

"Our mission really is to convene resources, people and ideas," said Sharon Miracle, President and CEO, Yakima Valley Community Foundation.

Yakima Valley Community Foundation puts their mission to work by granting organizations with money to develop their ideas.

The foundation has divided $1.83 million between 54 local organizations.

"Those 54 organizations in our community are everything from school districts to charitable organizations, entities that are actually serving the folks through out the Yakima Valley," said Miracle.

Some of those benefiting are Rod's House, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, La Casa Hogar, and many more.

"Pacific Northwest University, we gifted enough to fund a partnership between them and the Union Gospel Mission and paid for a new clinic administrator," said Miracle.

Dean O'Driscoll with Pacific Northwest University says this is a win-win situation for both partnerships.

"The Union Gospel Mission will now be able to serve more patients and provide better health care, and track it, and take care of that, and manage it better. Pacific Northwest University students will get additional hands on medical education training at the mission as part of this grant so it seems like both sides win," said O'Driscoll.

Overall Miracle says they hope more people can get medical attention.

"We think with the funding of that we should see about 1,000 more visits open up a year through that clinic, which is awesome," said Miracle.

Union Gospel Mission agrees and says, "This funding without a doubt increases access to healthcare in our community to those who otherwise could not afford it."

The $1.83 million is split up three different ways some organizations are part of a three year grant process, which is the one the Union Gospel Mission and Pacific Northwest University received, there's also annual grants and Jewett Youth Leadership Council grants.

Miracle say the money comes from grant agencies and donors that want to help the Yakima Valley.