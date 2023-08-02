ZILLAH, Wash.- Yakima Valley Crime Lab is bringing cutting-edge forensic technology to the Yakima Valley.

The Yakima Valley Local Crime Lab will have a ribbon cutting August 3. The lab will begin taking evidence on August 7, 2023.

“This project is perhaps the most exciting opportunity to reduce crime in the Yakima Valley that I’ve worked on in my career,” said Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell.

The lab is fully staffed and equipped to receive evidence for processing. The next phase of the operation will include Rapid Hit DNA technology. This will allow DNA to be processed in two hours.

Grandview Chief Kal Fuller said, “Although Grandview is a small city, with access to this local crime lab we will have cutting-edge technology at our disposal to improve public safety.”