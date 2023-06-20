YAKIMA, Wash.- Two Yakima Valley dairies have agreed to settle a lawsuit over pollution brought by Community Association of Restoration of the Environment (CARE), Friends of Toppenish Creek and the Center for Food Safety.
"This win was accomplished by local people who stood up to corporate agriculture in defense of our soil and water resources," said Jean Mendoza, Executive Director Friends of Toppenish Creek.
According to a press release from the Center for Food Safety as part of the settlement the two dairies, DBD Washington, LLC and SMD, LLC, have agreed to clean up pollution and limit future water pollution from their operations. Both farms are owned by Austin Jack DeCoster.
The CARE lawsuit alleged that the dairies contaminated the groundwater and drinking water in the area through manure leaks, making it unsafe for humans and animals.
Under the settlement the dairy farms will restore the aquifer and fund research comparing aquifer remediation methods according to the Center for Food Safety's press release.
"We now have a plan to stop future pollution and clean up the existing pollution," said Helen Reddout, President and Co-Founder of CARE.
The dairies must also double line lagoons, install monitoring equipment and fund clean drinking water alternatives for nearby residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.