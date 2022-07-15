YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM) is asking for the community's help to update Yakima County's Hazard Mitigation Plan. They've put out a survey and are asking you to fill it out before July 31.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan needs to be updated every five years. They want community members to tell them what hazards should be included in the plan. Our current plan includes floods, earthquakes, wildfires and more.
The Director of Emergency Services at YVEM Tony Miller said it is important for the community to give their input because this plan affects everyone.
"Maybe there's other ideas out there, all these hazards affect the community so we want to make sure they're involved in it and know what's happening and how to mitigate it," Miller said.
Some new additions you can expect to see on the updated plan include mitigation for wildfires around communication towers and cyber security protections.
"All public safety is run through a computer so we want to make sure that stuff stays up and going and doesn't get any cyber security threat to it where it could jeopardize the community," Miller said.
Other agencies, like fire departments, are also offering their expertise to help create the plan. This year is the first time West Valley Fire (WVF) is participating.
Deputy Fire Chief Jim Johnston for WVF said throughout his 19 years as a firefighter, he's seen wildfires change.
"During the early part of my career it seemed to be more centralized for west valley up in the hills around here, then it kind of took a lull for a little a while and now it's kind of progressed into these lower elevation areas," Johnston said.
Miller said more wildfire prevention methods will be added to the plan to help fires from getting worse each year.
Johnston said one of the things he'd like to see in the new plan is education about how to protect your home from wildfires because a big part in fire mitigation is up to the community.
One way you can do you part is by signing up for a risk assessment of your property on Wildfire Ready Neighbors.
Another thing he'd like to see is ample water sources for fire engines to refill on.
In September, YVEM will present a final draft of the new Hazard Mitigation Plan to the community and listen to feedback to see if they need to make any adjustments.
