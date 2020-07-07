YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic awarded $110,000 in grants to feed families of patients.
In times of uncertainty, worrying about where your next meal is coming from is especially stressful to deal with. Patients at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic receive more than just health care, but whole-person care, including help with how to serve healthy meals and how to find the sources available to provide those healthy meals. Safeway/Albertson’s Companies has awarded Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic $110,000 to continue that work.
The Nourishing Neighbors grant was designed to connect families with much-needed food resources. The grant is equal to 2,200 Safeway/Albertson’s gift cards, valued at $50 each, to give to Yakima Valley Farm Worker Clinic patients throughout Washington and Oregon.
Patients at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic are routinely screened for food insecurities. Patients reporting these concerns, during their regular visit, may receive one of these $50 gift card.
“Hunger and health are deeply connected,” Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Nutrition Services Director Heather Elmore said. “People who are food insecure are disproportionally affected by diet-sensitive chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and according to research, food insecurity is also linked to many adverse effects to overall health,”
Gift cards will begin distribution in early July and will continue as supplies last.
A list of all Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic locations can be found at https://yvfwc.com/locations