YAKIMA, WA- Yakima Valley Peer Support was specifically designed to offer help to first responders and their families looking for support with mental health, substances abuse, and anger management.
Two firefighters dreamt of giving mental health resources to first responders in the Yakima Valley, they got together and made it a reality.
"Jeff Walker and myself decided to get the four upper valley districts together for our first meeting and we had a great response to that," said Lt. Vanessa Hopwood, Nile-Cliffdell Fire Rescue. "By the time we got around to our next meeting we had every district in our county interested in being represented."
They wanted to give resources to first responders who don't typically have mental health resources like fire services and EMS.
Lt. Chad Peterschick from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said first responders need resources like this.
"I've lost a family member in law enforcement to suicide so I wish we had this," said LT. Peterschick.
According to the National Center for PTSD, half the population experiences at least one trauma in their lives, but if you're a first responder that could be almost every day in your career.
"The average person experiences 2 to 3 trauma events in their lifetime," said Lt. Peterschick. "Law enforcement or a first responder rather can see upwards of 500 in their career and with the compounding effect of that, it just keeps adding up."
In 2019, there were 47,500 suicide fatalities in the U.S. and an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts with first responders, according to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We can't have them to go out for 30 years, see the trauma they have and then when they're done just kick them loose, or in the middle of their career when they are struggling just say stuck it up and keep on," said LT. Peterschick. "We want, everybody wants, society wants, our communities, want healthy and happy first responders. We don't want the guy or the gals who is dealing with all this trauma, and because of that their home life is in trouble or maybe they're turning to substance abuse. We don't want that person handling our loved ones call for help."
Captain Anthony Oaks from Yakima County Fire District 5, felt it was necessary to volunteer to be a part of the Yakima Valley Peer Support as a member having a military, police, and fire background.
"For the firefighters, first responders, police or whatever, we have that tough persona to where no one really wants to open up," said Capt. Oaks. "I think knowing the fact that there's a person or people that they can relate to in certain situations because again it doesn't have to be about a traumatic call, it can be about 'hey my wife and I are having marital issues and I just need somebody else that I can talk to about this situation."
Many law enforcement said that mental health and trauma were taboo to talk about until recently, so they are hoping resources like this will help.
Yakima Valley Peer Support is looking for funding and volunteers to give more resources to first responders.
"We're looking for representatives from each department and then also other community members," said Lt. Hopwood. "Health, mental health care providers. We also need financial backing right now to make sure that we can offer services for as low cost as we can make it. We need both our county commissioners and our fire district commissioners to get behind this."
Yakima Valley Peer Support is having its first training on March 12, 2022, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
If you are interested or want more information contact Vanessa Hopwood, at v.hopwood@nilefire.org or (509) 910-6873.
