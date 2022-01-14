Yakima County Sheriff's deputies reported to where Yakima Valley Highway intersects with Dekker Road after receiving word of a head-on collision. Upon arrival, deputies found two pickup trucks. One passenger was dead on arrival.
The deputies then removed three people from one truck and one person from the other. One passenger died during this process. The survivors were immediately transported to nearby hospitals.
Many calls reported the crash, including one that claimed one of the vehicles had caught on fire and a citizen put it our with a fire extinguisher.
The incident is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's traffic unit.
Please avoid the area of Yakima Valley Hwy and Dekker Rd. We are investigating a double fatal head on collision. The roadway is closed. We will send out an update when we have more information. Thank you . Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/bZU8KB9dDn— Yakima County Sheriff's Office (@YakimaSheriff) January 14, 2022
