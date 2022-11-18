ZILLAH, Wash.-
Zillah City Council unanimously approved a contract which would help created a Local Crime Lab to help law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley.
The lab would increase resources and integrate access to technology to address service delays from the Washington State Crime Lab. The Local Crime Lab would be located within the City of Zillah under the Yakima County Sheriff's control.
Once the lab is fully operational, it will be the first accredited regional collaboration like it in the state of Washington.
"Our collaboration and coordination with law enforcement professionals across the region is a key component of Zillah's low crime rate and reputation as a safe community," said City Administrator Michael Grayum. “Zillah's central location will be an asset to the agencies who will utilize the Local Crime Lab to speed up criminal investigations and coordinate crime prevention efforts in ways that will benefit residents and businesses across central Washington.”
The funding for the lab comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It was allocated to the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) so it could best be used. Federal funding for the lab will help cover most of the costs with starting up. Local governments will pay a proportional fee based on their population to use the lab's services.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell joined City Officials in Zillah for the approval of the regional contract. "We have great wine, outstanding apples, and violent gang members," said Yakima County Sheriff Udell, who also serves as the Chair of the lab's Operations Board. "I have two goals for this program. Number one is that we all get more than we are paying for, and number two is ensuring everyone engaged in this effort has the same level of input."
Sheriff Udell says they thoughtful leadership is appreciated from the Mayor and Council to partner up with this.
The lab will:
- Collect data and statistics to perform integrated county-wide reporting of criminal activities.
- Train local county-wide civilian forensic experts.
- Process bullet cartridge casings collected from crime scenes.
- Access warrant authorized cell phones and computers confiscated by law enforcement.
- Process DNA evidence to identify victims or evidence left at crime scenes.
"The State has a monopoly on the crime lab, and we get what we get with that service," said Vicki Baker, YVCOG Deputy Director. "This coordinated approach is a prototype for addressing regional problems with programs that provide quicker services and deliver results."
Sherriff Udell added, "This regional effort is being noticed as we take care of ourselves and the communities in our region. I am of the strongest opinion that for our valley to improve public safety, we need to work together, combine resources, pursue enhanced technology, and start taking matters into our own hands instead of relying only on the State any longer."
