Yakima Valley Libraries hosts Indoor Star Party

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Libraries is hosting an Indoor Star Party as a part of their 2022 Summer Reading Program Events.
The event will be a virtual planetarium show on Thursday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The show will be presented by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.
This is one of many additional events Yakima Valley Libraries is hosting as a part of their reading program. They are also hosting STEM workshops, escape rooms, animal encounters, magic shows, outdoor adventures, games crafts and more.
Your kids or grandkids can sign up for the summer reading program and start earning points HERE.
You can sign up for the Indoor Star Party HERE to get a link for the event. All events are free.
