Yakima Valley Libraries hosts presentation on Yakima's architectural history

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Libraries will host a presentation on Yakima's architectural history on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library.
The event will be held by the Head Archives Librarian, Carlos Pelley. It will include a presentation called "Yakima’s Gilded Age: A Photographic Journey Through the History and Evolution of the City’s Architecture (1887-1914).”
Pelley will share historical pictures that show Yakima’s transformation from a railroad town to a turn-of-the-century city. People attending the presentation will also have the opportunity to a see a collection of pictures that compares historic Yakima buildings with recent photos of what stands there now.
This presentation is a part of the 2022 Yakima Valley Reads program, which encourages adult readers to engages with books. The book it is featuring this year is “The House in the Cerulean Sea,” by TJ Klune.
If you'd like to join in on the reading fun, free books are available while supplies last and can be checked out at the library in-person or online through its digital collection.
The Yakima Valley Reads series will finish off the year with the author speaking at a virtual keynote event on Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. It will be on Zoom and is free. You must pre-register to get the link.
