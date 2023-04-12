YAKIMA, Wash.- A survey is available to find how the Yakima Valley Libraries can help its service area.
YVL is looking to discover challenges and opportunities that they can address and capitalize on. A new Strategic Plan will be formed out of the survey.
“The ideas and opinions of our community members are vital to developing our programs and services at Yakima Valley Libraries,” said Candelaria Mendoza, Executive Director of YVL. “We’re asking our community members to offer feedback about their experiences at our locations, what services they enjoy or dislike, and how we can provide more relevant and necessary materials for their learning and growth.”
Nine focus groups prepared the organization to understand the residents they serve.
The survey is open to adults that live in the Yakima Valley and will be entered into a drawing for a iPad.
