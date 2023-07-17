YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) and the Yakima Valley Museum (YVM) are offering a Free Admission Day to encourage the public to visit the museum for free on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Admission Day @ Yakima Valley Museum is part of YVL's Summer Reading Program which allows young readers to complete library-related challenges and earn rewards for reaching reading goals.

“The main purpose of the Summer Reading Program is to help ensure that young people have access to books and other educational materials during the summer months when school isn’t in session,” said programming librarian, Krystal Corbray.

At Free Admission Day YVL staff will host a storytime, plus a variety of drop-in crafts and activities. With the help of YVM staff, YVL has also designed a museum-wide scavenger hunt.

Free Admission Day starts at 10 a.m., with story time at 10:30 a.m. and drop-in activities until 3 p.m. most activities are suitable for children ages 3 and up.

Other summer reading events at YVL: