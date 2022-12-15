YAKIMA, Wash -
Yakima Valley Libraries announced on Thursday they will provide crafts and activities for children and families during Winter Break. From December 19 to December 30, all libraries within the system will provide a momentary break from the winter conditions.
Activities will be designed for children ages five and up with family friendly projects including origami, board games, scavenger hunts and more.
Times and dates for crafts and activities will vary between libraries, with only the Selah and West Valley libraries offering crafts on the first day of the event but will increase the following day with nine libraries joining in the fun.
Yakima Valley Libraries will offer this program every day during Winter Break except for December 26 in observation of the Christmas holiday.
For details on when libraries will offer activities, the library recommends the online event calendar.
Library hours, addresses and contact information is available on their website.
