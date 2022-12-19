Yakima Valley Libraries to remove all late fines starting in 2023

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) is switching to a fine-free approach starting January 1, 2023, eradicating late fines for overdue materials, according to a press release from YVL.
YVL's mission is stated as "providing free, open, and full access to a vast array of information and ideas." When the Board of Trustees approved the fine-free approach in October, it was noted that the policy was in-line with this mission, according to the press release.
The libraries' current policy charges borrowers ten cents per item, per day for overdue items. If someone racks up more than $10 in fines, they can no longer borrow from the library.
Numerous libraries have switched to fine-free approaches in recent years, both regionally and across the country. YVL cited research and cost-effectiveness in the decision to join the trend.
"Research has shown that these fines are not effective in encouraging patrons to return library materials on time; instead, overdue fines can quickly add up on a borrower's account, becoming a barrier to library-use that disproportionately impacts low-income patrons," said the press release.
Further, executive director Candelaria Mendoza reported that more resources are used to process overdue fines than revenue is collected; meaning it costs staff more time than the policy is worth. This claim comes after internal research among YVL administration and management, according to the release.
"By eliminating overdue fines, Yakima Valley Libraries is removing a punitive barrier to access, with the added goal of re-engaging lapsed library users while still holding patrons accountable for the library materials they borrow; to that end, all library materials will still have due dates and patrons are expected to return materials in a timely manner and in good condition," the press release said.
Borrowers will still have to pay replacement fees for any damaged materials. With the new policy, people can lose their ability to borrow from the library if materials are more than 14 days overdue, according to YVL. Once all materials are returned, they can continue to check out items from the library.
If someone has an item 28 days overdue, they will be charged for the replacement cost. This can be waived if the material is brought back in good condition, according to YVL.
Existing overdue fines are being removed from YVL accounts. Starting January 1, overdue fines will be entirely eliminated from the library system, according to the press release.
"We want to make sure that overdue fines are no longer a reason for residents to stop using their community libraries, which, unfortunately, has been the case in the past," said Mendoza. "We understand that life happens and, rather than taking a punitive approach to the delivery of library services and resources, our Board agreed that our circulation policies need to more closely align with our mission while still being fiscally responsible."
