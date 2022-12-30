YAKIMA, Wash.-

Yakima Valley Memorial has announced that current President and C.E.O. Carole Peet will step down in January after three years on the job.

“My time here at Memorial has been a great professional experience and I am deeply proud of what we achieved together", Peet said.

Peet led Yakima Valley Memorial through the closing of Yakima's other hospital, the COVID pandemic and, according to a YVM press release, she has been leading acquisition discussions with MultiCare.

MultiCare's Tammy Buyok will serve as interim President once MultiCare's acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial has been approved.

"I am confident the MultiCare acquisition will assure that there is access to high quality, affordable healthcare for residents of the Yakima Valley well into the future," said Peet.