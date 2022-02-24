Yakima Valley Memorial giving gratitude bonuses to staff

YAKIMA - Yakima Valley Memorial will be investing $14.8 million into their employees. All employees will receive a gratitude bonus for their work during the pandemic and critical positions will receive retention bonuses.
The hospital got $6.8 million from the Cares Act and says 100% of that will be given to all their employees in March. YVM also invested $8 million from their own budget to give critical employees retention bonuses.
Bonuses will come to employees in three different categories. Gratitude bonuses will be given to every employee. It's up to $1,000 depending on whether they are full time employees.
Retention bonuses will be for critical positions like registered nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists, which are people that draw blood.
RNs can get up to a $13,000 bonus and for phlebotomists that's up to $5,000.
Critical positions will also get a permeant pay increases. RNs will get a $5 an hour increase and respiratory therapists will get a $3 an hour increase.
VP Chief People Officer for YVM Carrie Youngblood said this investment was necessary to provide to keep their employees and provide patients with the care they need locally.
"These four positions are critical for us to be able to deliver patient care and seeing them leave the organization or seek opportunities elsewhere we needed to be sure that we invested back into that very precious resource to keep our care local and to keep those teams here," Youngblood said.
According to Youngblood, YVM saw an immediate impact from these changes. Ten nurses elected to go back to work or rescinded their resignation since the announcement.
