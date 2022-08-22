Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients.
Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access to primary care and lots chronic health problems in our area. The pandemic also had an impact.
"How sick people are when they come into the ER has definitely gone up quite a bit," Dr. Brueggemann said. "I think that a lot of preventative care kind of got differed during covid and so people's chronic medical problems got worse over time."
According to the hospital association, when the Astria hospital closed, YVM got busier. Other factors like staffing shortages, capacity, the pandemic and lack of access to primary healthcare pushed them to becoming the busiest ER.
As the severity of patient illnesses increases, it not only affects the patients, hospital association CEO Cassie Sauer says this is affecting workers, too.
"For hospital staff to see someone come in, you know, a young mom who has had a breast cancer lump and then she comes to the ER because she's in pain and then they realize that the cancer has really spread and the ER staff realize 'we're not sure we can save this person,' the grief and the psychological trauma of that is really significant," Sauer said.
She said healthcare workers in the emergency rooms are seeing more death, which could lead to burn out faster and contribute to healthcare worker shortages.
Sauer said busy hospitals also face financial stress.
“YVM sees a lot of Medicaid patients, these are low-income patients who are in a state-sponsored insurance program and the state payments for Medicaid services are really bad,” Sauer said.
The association is trying to support busy hospitals by pushing legislation that would increase Medicaid payments.
They also work with the Washington Medical Coordination Center to try to put people who need to be hospitalized into beds. Sauer said YVM used them a lot during the pandemic.
Specifically with YVM, Dr. Brueggemann tells me that the organization is working to make primary care more accessible and asks that people be patient if they find themselves in the ER.
“We do our best to determine who should be seen first based on their medical needs. Even if nothing seems to be happening from the waiting room, there is still a lot going on behind the doors,” said Dr. Brueggemann.
Sauer said if you have an emergency go to the emergency room as soon as possible. If it's something less serious like an ear infection, go to a primary care doctor first or an urgent care clinic.
