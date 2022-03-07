Yakima Valley Memorial invests over $14 million in workforce recognition and retention

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley Memorial has announced a $14.8 million investment in its workforce as recognition of the work and effort throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment will reach approximately 3,000 employees.
“I want to thank each and every one of our employees for their dedication to our patients and community over the past two years,” said CEO of Memorial, Carole Peet. “They have been asked to endure long hours and emotional hardships, and I appreciate their ongoing commitment.”
The investment covers a base rate pay increase for nurses and respiratory therapists, plus retention bonuses. Nursing assistants and bedside phlebotomists will also receive retention bonuses. All staff will receive gratitude bonuses.
“I can’t think of a better way to invest the recent CARES funding that Memorial receives,” Peet said. “The high demand of healthcare workers will have an impact on the industry for years to come. Retaining these crucial workers will allow us to continue to provide outstanding care to the Yakima Valley community.”
Memorial stresses the importance of nurses, respiratory therapists, nursing assistants and phlebotomists for inpatient care. Memorial will now provide recruitment bonuses for their approximately 175 positions open across those four roles.
