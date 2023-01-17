TACOMA, Wash. —
MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics.
The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, will welcome more than 2,700 new employees to the Yakima area according to a MultiCare press release.
“MultiCare is committed to improving the health status of communities across the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to include the Yakima Valley in that effort,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of MultiCare.
According to today's press release MultiCare will invest more than $100 million over the next several years to implement a new electronic health record system, improve the facilities and expand services, with a focus on returning services that left the community over the last decade.
Patients will notice some changes in signage, websites and correspondence over the next few months. There should be no disruptions of care, and patients will continue to access services from the providers they know and trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.