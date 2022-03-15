Yakima Valley Memorial reopens visitor policy following low COVID-19 rates

YAKIMA —
Following CDC guideline changes, Yakima County’s declining COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations, Yakima Valley Memorial is operating under new visitor policies effective immediately.
More visitors will be allowed in most areas and care partners (like family members) will be welcome 24 hours a day. While each department will have a different number of visitors allowed, none will continue to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 tests.
“Our commitment has always been to providing high-quality care to our community, so this is good news for everyone because having a support network is extremely important to the overall health of our patients,” said CEO of Memorial Carole Peet.
Face masks will be required inside the hospital. On entry, visitors will be asked to go through a COVID-19 Patient and Visitors Screening Process. Patients also reserve the right to withdraw or deny visitation at any moment.
Memorial plans to continue monitoring case rates and hospitalizations in the region. Based on the region’s response and future CDC guidance, Memorial may change this policy if needed.
Full guidelines are available here.
