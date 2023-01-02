Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year

YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1.
Marquez weighs just over six pounds and is 17.5 inches long, according to YVM. She’s reportedly healthy and happy.
Baby MaiLynn will join her parents, Amber Contreras and Jerry Marquez, at home with three siblings and two stepbrothers, who are very excited to welcome her, according to the Facebook post. Contreras’ oldest daughter might even be asked to help change diapers.
Dad Jerry Marquez told YVM it was very special to have a New Year’s baby, saying he’d make sure she’d watch the ball drop on her birthday every year.
