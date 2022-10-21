Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care.
MultiCare agreed to invest in new programs, implement an electronic health record system and strengthen the hospital’s role in Central Washington health care. Yakima Valley Memorial will become MultiCare Yakima Memorial early 2023, in what is expected to be a seamless transition for patients, care, staff and access.
“Yakima Valley Memorial has provided quality patient care to the Yakima Valley for 72 years,” said Memorial CEO Carole Peet. “This agreement will strengthen our ability to provide robust primary and specialty care services to this community for decades to come. We are excited to join MultiCare and look forward to what our combined resources will offer the people of the Yakima Valley.”
Currently, Memorial consists of more than 200 hospital beds and a lot of specialty care services, including: cancer care, breast health, hospice and respite care, pain management and advanced children's care services. It also has the only Level 3 NICU in Central Washington, according to the press release.
