YAKIMA, Wash. —
Healthcare workers from Yakima Valley Memorial through the Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW (SEIU Healthcare 1199NW) will be gathering at a public demonstration on April 1 in an effort to push administration toward addressing certain issues. The “day of public action” will be held in front of the hospital at 2811 Tieton Drive from 12 to 1:30 p.m. with employees, allies and attention-grabbing signs “featuring the workers’ calls for retention, investment in safe care, and respect.”
The workers want hospital administration to address recruitment and retention issues that have caused the short-staffing crisis, calling to root causes. They say that many people have left for higher-paying jobs, or have left the field entirely due to burnout. Additionally, the workers cite those who have stayed are “on the brink of leaving” after watching those who left.
They are calling for wage adjustments, retention bonuses and recognition across all job classes. Negotiations were in progress between workers and hospital administration for increases and bonuses. However, the hospital is choosing to negotiate all job classes later in the year, rather than now like workers asked. This has stalled the negotiation process. The hospital administration's last proposal rewarded nurses, but left out non-nursing positions.
“The public demonstration aims to spotlight these issues and to invite the local community to stand with workers and join the call for Memorial administration to put safe care over profits,” said the press release. “An investment in Memorial’s workforce would allow caregivers to continue to provide the best care for their patients in the Yakima Valley.”
