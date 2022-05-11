YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Yakima Valley Museum is starting an essay contest in honor of the longest-serving Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas. High school and college students will write 800-1,000 word essays exploring Douglas’ legacy.
The top three college winners and top three high school winners will win cash prizes and invitations to the William O. Douglas banquet on August 13. The first-place winners will receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $750 and third place winners will receive $500.
Entries are due July 1. Winners will be notified by August 10. All participants will receive a certificate by the end of September.
Essay prompt options, requirements and guidelines are available online.
“This contest has generated tremendous enthusiasm with our education partners so we’re looking forward to building awareness and receiving outstanding submissions from students,” said Yakima Valley Museum director Peter Arnold. “Our museum seeks to engage young people with the great stories of our valley, and certainly the Douglas legacy is the story of a person shaped by Yakima and whose ideas shaped our nation.”
The high school contest is open to students grades 9-12 in ESD 105. The college contest is open to students at Whitman College, Central Washington University Douglas Honors College, Heritage University, Pacific Northwest University and Yakima Valley College.
