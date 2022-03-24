YAKIMA - After months of preparation, the mountaineering exhibit at Yakima Valley Museum will finally open to the public on April 5. The exhibit is called Let's Take the Sporting Route - Mountaineering in Central Washington 1949-1970.
The exhibit features lots of interesting displays for adults and interactive activities for the kids.
The Curator of Exhibits Heath Lamb said they wanted to make this exhibit as interactive as possible.
There's a topographical map projected on a sandbox and visitors can make their own maps. Kids can also learn to use a compass and tie mountaineering knots.
The exhibit was meant to open late last fall but opening was delayed because of supply chain shortages affecting construction.
"Mainly with plastics and things as routine as printing cartridges," Lamb said.
Heath used the delay to his advantage to be more creative. He worked on making the information panels more three dimensional instead of flat on the wall. The exhibit required a lot of work.
"Everything from fabricating all of the furniture to doing all the graphic design for the large murals and the information plaques," Lamb said.
Soon visitors can experience what climbing looked like throughout the years and learn about volcanology. Fourteen local climbers are also featured in the exhibit. Meanwhile, the kiddos can entertain themselves and learn new things. Additional displays have been placed around the exhibit at kid height for them to find.
Displays are in English and Spanish. Ticket prices are $18 for families, $8 for adults and kids 6 to 18 are $5. Kids five and under are free. You can find more information about prices on the museum's website.
