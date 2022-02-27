Yakima Valley Pet Rescue needs puppy pads, food

YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Valley Pet Rescue says they have a large number of puppies of all ages in their care. They say this may be the largest amount of requests they've ever had in one month.
With such a large volume of puppies, they need supplies like puppy pads and food.
Staff is in-office on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, and donations can be dropped off between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
They ask that supplies not be delivered directly to their office. You can also head to their Amazon Wish List to help.
Carol Pogorelc, board member and volunteer coordinator with YVPR says they encourage pet owners to have their pets spayed or neutered.
"It's the best thing you can do for your pet and the community," said Pogorelc.
In addition to the large volume of pets they care for, a YVPR volunteer picked up five free puppies in the parking lot of Wheelers Pawn shop this weekend.
They say the litter is not adoptable yet and they just received their first round of vaccinations and deworming.
