Yakima Valley teaching winery wins several awards for student-made wines

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley College teaching winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, won several awards at the 2022 Great Northwest Wine Platinum Competition, according to a press release from YVC. The five award-winning wines were made by students during classes in the Vineyard and Winery Technology Program, bringing the school’s running total to 12 platinum honors.
The Platinum Awards are held each October. Great Northwest Wine tracks worldwide wine competitions with professional judges in order to find award-winning wines from the Pacific Northwest. Wines made with Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, Idaho or Montana fruit that have won gold medals are eligible for Platinum Award consideration, according to the press release.
The wines were tasted blindly by a panel of judges, with winners based on the majority. Double platinum is awarded to entries in which all judges consider the wine platinum-worthy. The wines are then given a rating from a 100-point scale for the Best of the Best ranking.
The 2019 Red Backpack Red Wine received the highest recognition at double platinum. The 2018 Dean’s List Merlot and the 2017 Senioritis Red Blend both earned platinum, while the 2017 Final Exam Cabernet Franc and the 2018 Foreign Exchange Touriga Naçional received double gold honors.
