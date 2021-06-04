Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley Trolleys is offering rides to tourists again after not being able to open last year because of COVID-19.
The trolley rides started memorial day weekend and will go through September 26. Rides are available to Selah for $12 per adult or $8 per child and rides around Yakima are $5 for all ages.
Trolleys were Yakima's first transportation system back in 1907 and the trolleys available for rides are almost identical to the originals.
Yakima Valley Trolleys are one of the only functioning ones in Washington State. You can find the schedule for rides on their website or sign up to volunteer.