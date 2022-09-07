MOXEE, WA - Yakima Valley's annual Hop Harvest is underway for the next 6 weeks!
"It puts you right back in touch with why you brew," said Avi Yshaya a craft beer producer for Mahanakhon Craft Beer in Thailand.
Farms are working hard to get all their hops off the vines and ready for their clients.
"It's a really big undertaking for Yakima to grow all of these hops," said Claire Desmarais the Sales and Marketing Manager for CLS Farms.
According to Washington State University, Yakima Valley supplies about 75% of the U.S. Hop acreage accounting for 77% of the total U.S. Hop crop.
"So Yakima kind of sits in this perfect little area where it's got access to water," said Desmarais. "It's got access to daylight, the soil is really great and so they all kind of came together to make it this perfect spot to grow hops."
So hop growers told me the Yakima Valley hops really put Yakima on the map.
"It's so fun to be able to tell people that my family has been in the industry for over 100 years," said Desmarais.
To celebrate the hop harvest, during August and September Yakima sees an increase in people visiting from all over; including people internationally.
"I'm amazed to see something like this because it's something we never have in Thailand," said Tanthong Tumwattana a Craft Beer Producer for Mahanakhon Craft Beer in Thailand.
Brewers told me smelling the hops reminds them why they started brewing in the first place.
"You kind of deal with the business side a lot and you lose focus on like why you started brewing but then yeah you put the cones to your face and do some sensory tests and it's like you just fall in love with it again," said Yshaya.
Desmarais told me because of the cooler and wetter spring we had this year 1 to 3% of CLS Farms acreage went down in hop growth, but she says that's not necessarily a bad thing because the extra water actually helped the hops have a better quality than the previous years.
