Yakima veterans ask you to remember the price of freedom

YAKIMA, Wash. - The annual Veterans Day Parade went through downtown Yakima Friday morning, and hundreds of people showed up to support veterans. Many veterans in the parade said they want people to remember the true price of freedom on this day and year-round.
Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Steve Sanders said sometimes people forget the liberties we have in the United States are because people in the military paid the price for everyone.
"Do not forget that freedom is not free, that it takes sacrifice and there will always be a call to arms to protect that freedom," Sanders said.
Veterans Day is a time to thank those people who have served or are currently serving. Retired Air force Master Sergeant Billy Kivett said it's important to show you care.
"Show the veterans, how much you love them and how much you care for what they sacrificed and what they did," Kivett said.
Parades like the one in downtown Yakima are one way to do that. Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy Koen Swart said he enjoyed seeing veterans get recognition for all they do.
"It feels good," Swart said. "You know, these vets give a lot, a lot that people don't even know."
Some veterans in attendance told me they saw awful things in combat, but their mission to protect the constitution from all threats foreign and domestic kept them going.
I spoke to many veterans at the parade, and they all said they'd serve again.
Organizer of the Parade and Retired Army Veteran Tim Gatton said serving in the military was the best part of his life, other than his wife and kids.
"When I put on my uniform and wear that title Sergeant Gatton, I felt like a superhero every day, I felt like there was nothing I couldn't do," he said.
However, some veterans, like former U.S. Navy 3rd Class Petty Officer Rick Beck, believe the constitution faces domestic threats. He said Veterans Day celebrations are a reminder to not only thank veterans, but honor the sacrifices they've made.
"Be just as patriotic as you can be and not the phony kind neither. Real patriotism," Beck said. "Not this... should I get political on this? Not this crap with trump and attacking the White House. That's not patriotism."
