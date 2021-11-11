YAKIMA, WA - The Veterans Day Parade in Yakima brought the community together with a huge amount of support for our local veterans, even though it was raining.
"I really enjoyed it, I'm glad they put it on for the vets, we really, they really honor us" said Tom Dean, Navy Veteran. "The Vietnam was kind of a bad war and you know they didn't give us a lot of significance but I'm glad they do it now."
The parade was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Yakima community was pretty excited to have it in person again.
VFW post 379 organized the parade.
The parade started on Yakima Avenue and 6th street and marched all the way down to sixth avenue.
About 750 participants took part.
Many of the veterans said they really appreciate when people thank them for their service or welcome them home because it makes them feel like people see they made a difference.
"It makes me feel good when somebody will come up and shake my hand or just walk by and say thank you for your service or welcome home, I can get very emotional at times but I don't I hold it back." said Mike Dean, Navy Veteran.
One of the locals in the community said it doesn't matter what type of weather we are having, he would be out at the parade to support the veterans
"We're here to support the veterans" said Brent Young, Yakima Resident. "In Yakima Washington its a rainy day, it's kind of drizzling, it could be pouring down and I'd be out here."