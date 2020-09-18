Yakima Veterans Stand Down and Benefit Fair 2020

Yakima, WA – The Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition will be holding a free 21st Annual Veterans Stand Down and Benefit Fair on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at State Fair Park, Yakima.

Stand Down that provides free services to veterans. The event opens at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Sun Dome at State Fair Park, 1301 South Fair Avenue, Yakima.

Veterans Stand Down provides the opportunity for veterans to find information and assistance whether they are recently separated from the military or have been in civilian life for many years. All Veterans are welcome.

A copy of the veteran’s military discharge papers (DD214) or other Veteran ID is required for proof of military service.

This year’s Stand Down will look a little different from past years’ events. We will be following Health District guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy, including face masks, social distancing, and fewer people in the building at any one time.

We also ask that all attendees pre-register online using our registration form link on the Stand Down flyer on the Yakima County Veterans Program webpage.

https://forms.gle/jweY6YWJamJt3PDX8

In addition to services inside the building, Veterans may choose our curbside service for food and other requested items. For those not able to attend please complete the Registration form and allow us to contact you later. You may call Yakima County Veterans Program to receive help in registering for the event. -509-574-1537

We will have over 30 services available: Employment assistance, homeless and housing assistance, registration for VA Medical, flu shots, VA Disability Claims, winter coats and blankets, food, Federal, State, Community services and Veterans Service Organizations, said David Brown, event organizer.