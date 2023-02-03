YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $164,000 in new grant funding to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect.
Three projects in Yakima County and two in Walla Walla will be receiving $27,500 each.
“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Toni Petty, Pacific Power regional business manager.
According to a Pacific Power press release this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.
Organizations receiving grants in Yakima County:
Northwest Harvest: will support a new distribution center in Yakima that will increase the amount of fresh produce available for those experiencing food insecurity.
Perry Technical Foundation: for new audio/visual equipment at Perry Technical Institute.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Yakima County: for supplies and support of project warm-up, which donates hats and blankets to people in need.
Walla Walla:
Sustainable Living Center: to build five ADA accessible raised flower beds in Jefferson Park.
Washington Water Trust: to help restore water to salmon-bearing rivers in Walla Walla.
“It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve," said Petty.
