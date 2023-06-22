YAKIMA WASH.- UPDATE, 3:31 PM. According to West Valley Deputy Fire Chief Jim Johnston, fire crews were called to a small fire with limited resources and due to winds the fire began to grow.
A helicopter was called to manage the 3 acre fire. The helicopter has secured the perimeter. However, The fire can still grow if winds pick up again.
Cause is currently unknown.
Fire reported near 1360 cook Rd.
Nonstop Local reporter Tomas D'Anella is on scene. Reporting at least 10 engines on site and a Helicopter currently fighting the fire.
At this time no further information is available.
