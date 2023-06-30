YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima announced in a press release on Friday that the Naches River Water Treatment Plant is back in service.
Thunderstorms in the Cascades over the last week caused the Naches River to become extremely dirty, causing the treatment plant to temporarily shut down its operation.
Since then, the weather in the Cascades has cleared, leading to improved water quality which allowed the treatment plant to continue operations.
"The City's request for customers to conserve domestic water this past week was well received and made a big difference in helping us through the temporary situation,” said Water/Irrigation Manager Mike Shane. “We appreciate the community’s response.”
City of Yakima asks community members to be aware of their water usage and to make every drop count for what is expected to be a drier than usual summer.
