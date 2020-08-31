Yakima Welcomes New City Manager Robert Harrison

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima's new City Manager, Robert Harrison, begins his first day on the job Tuesday, September 1st.
“I am really looking forward to working with the Yakima community, City Council, and staff in achieving their goals,” said Harrison. “Yakima is an amazing place and I feel very fortunate to be joining the City’s team.”
The Yakima City Council selected Harrison from among four finalists following a special meeting on July 8th. He was chosen from among 39 applicants for the post.
Harrison was Renton’s chief administrative officer from 2018 until May of this year. Before that, he was the city administrator in Issaquah (2010-2018), city manager in Wyoming, Ohio (1998-2010), city administrator/clerk/treasurer in Mosinee, Wisconsin (1996-1998), and assistant to the city administrator in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin (1995-1996).
“Mr. Harrison has a proven track record in local government. He values active listening and respectful dialogue,” said Mayor Patricia Byers. “Yakima will benefit from his knowledge and experience in leading other Washington state cities similar in size.”
Harrison has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He has been a member of the International City/County Management Association since 1996 and served as its vice president from 2013-2016. He also serves on the executive board of the Local Government Hispanic Network and the Washington City/County Management Association.
