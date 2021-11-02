Yakima, WA - A Yakima couple turned out to be the perfect match in life and for a partial liver donation when it was discovered they had the same blood type.
Sarah and Keith James have been married for five years. This year, they spent their anniversary each undergoing surgery to save Keith's life.
Keith was diagnosed with two illnesses about two years ago. With the combination of both, his immune system was attacking his liver. He underwent treatment for two years but then was informed he'd need a transplant.
"Then we were told this sped up faster than we would have liked you're going to need a transplant someday, we just don't know when that someday is going to be," Sarah James said.
However, before Keith could get a transplant, he needed a donor. Usually waiting for a donor takes a long time. People are put on a list and wait for a deceased person to be a match.
In Keith's case, having a live donor was an option because UW Medicine has a surgeon experienced in live donor transplants - something very rare across the United States.
The James' surgeon, Dr. Mark Sturdevant, is the Surgical Director of Liver Transplant at UW Medicine. He said of the thousands of transplants done in the United States in a year, maybe 500 of them are from live donors.
This is because people have to be in prime physical condition to donate and it's hard to find a match. Sarah and Keith made history in being the first couple to be a match for a transplant at UW Medicine.
Sarah said she did what anyone else would do for their spouse.
"I just think people underestimate... people say 'oh I don't know if I could do that,' but if you were facing losing the person you love, your kids dad, I think that most people would do it," Sarah James said.
Dr. Sturdevant said it's rare that spouses are a match and even more rare that they are both B+ blood type.
It's now been three months after their surgeries and both spouses are recovering well.
"Right now my numbers are stable and almost entirely in a normal range which is pretty amazing," Keith James said. "I haven't seen that in a decade so it's weird."
They both say after the experience they've had, they encourage others to look into being live donors if they can - whether it be for a loved one or someone in need.
"[Keith] got to get transplanted sooner than he would have because he had living donation as an option," Sarah James said. "He didn't have to miss out on two or three years of our kids lives where he is really really sick because he was waiting for a deceased donor and I would just really encourage people to look into it."