Yakima woman arrested after assaulting a police officer

YAKIMA, Wash. -
One woman is arrested after attacking and trying to disarm a Yakima Police Officer.
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers responded to a call of a woman threatening her family with a rock on S. 14th St. last night around 8:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and talked her into putting the rock down.
Chief Murray says the lady then attacked the officer by kicking, punching and reaching for the officers gun.
The officer fought back and arrested the lady.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
