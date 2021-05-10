Yakima woman killed and man in critical condition after confronting alleged thieves

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima woman found dead by police and a man in critical condition after Saturday morning shooting.
Saturday, May 8th, at 2:36 AM the Yakima Police went to the 1100 blk of S. Fair Ave for 3 shots heard. When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Diana Calixtro outside a house suffering from two gunshot wounds. They also found another 27-year-old, Luis Cortes-Barragan, who had been shot.
Patrol and ambulance personnel performed first-aid and CPR on Diana for 20 minutes in an attempt to save her life before she died. Barragan was rushed to the hospital and immediately went into emergency surgery. He is listed in critical condition.
Witnesses said there was a party at the residence where a man and woman allegedly stole a television from the home as the party was concluding. When the victims confronted the pair, the man pulled out a pistol and shot both of them before fleeing on foot.
Police found both suspects, still together, in the area of 7th St. and Arlington. They were taken into custody. The 32-year-old Wapato man was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault for pointing the gun at the resident of the house.
A 23-year-old Toppenish woman is being held on suspicion of second-degree theft for the television.
Police located and reviewed security video from a residence in the 900 blk of La Salle Street, which showed the suspects running through the yard and the male suspect attempting to hide something underneath a car in the driveway. There officers located a .45 caliber pistol.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.