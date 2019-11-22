SPOKANE, WA – 31-year-old Maria Andrea Gonzalez of Yakima was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, sexual assault, and firearm charges.

Gonzalez was sentenced following conviction after a jury trial in February 2019 of possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. She also pleaded guilty in July 2019 to attempted aggravated sexual assault of a female federal inmate.

According to court documents, Yakima Police Department detectives arrested Gonzalez on an outstanding warrant. 337 grams of meth, 135 grams of heroin, a loaded firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency was found on Gonzalez after a search. Gonzalez is a previously convicted felon and cannot possess firearms and ammunition.

While in custody, Gonzalez asked another inmate at the Yakima County Jail if she had drugs. When the inmate denied having any, Gonzalez and three other female inmates sexually assaulted the female inmate while searching for drugs, but found none.

United States Attorney Hyslop said, “Sexual assaults will not be tolerated within any correctional facility in the Eastern District of Washington. This case also should leave no doubt about the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington’s resolve to prosecute aggressively individuals who illegally possess firearms and distribute narcotics in our community. Federal, state and local law enforcement worked in close partnership investigating this case. Their strong working partnership is reflected by the successful prosecution.”