YAKIMA - Yakima resident Bertha Kosmatka turned 104-years-old on May 3.
Kosmatka was born in 1918 in Oakwood, North Dakota and moved to Yakima, Washington in 1960. She is the oldest of 13 kids.
When she moved to Yakima, she came on the train with her three kids and said she doesn't remember much about what Yakima used to be like but she likes it better than North Dakota.
Kosmatka enjoys going to wineries and community events with her daughter as much as she can. While her memory is fading, her daughter, Darlene Rieker, is still around to help her tell her stories. Rieker said she feels fortunate to still have her mom around.
"I'm pleasantly surprised she still gets around quite well," Rieker said.
Kosmatka said it doesn't feel much different to be 104-years-old.
"No different, just another day to me. I got a good daughter here that takes care of me," Kosmatka said.
Kosmatka lived on her own until she turned 100-years-old, then she moved in with Rieker. Her daughter said Bertha still gets lots of visitors from friends and family.
