YAKIMA,WA - The Young Women's Christian Association has been around in Yakima for over a century. 110 years later the Yakima YWCA has elected their first African American president.

Reesha Cosby has lived in Yakima for 27 years after moving from Tennessee for a career in radio broadcasting. Since moving to Yakima, she has volunteered all over the city and the YWCA message really stuck with her.

"The mission of the YWCA is to eliminate racism and empower women and I am all about both of those things," said Cosby.

Cosby wants to use her position to start advocacy groups that will allow the YWCA to communicate with state legislators. In addition to working with legislators Cosby hopes that her making history inspires others.

"I want to not just be the first woman of color but to help kick down that ceiling to speak so that other people in the community can see themselves represented in areas where they want to be a leader,"said Cosby.