MILWAUKEE, Wisc.-
On Wednesday night, MarJon Beauchamp had the best game of his young NBA career finishing with 19 points (7-13 FG), with 8 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Beauchamp grew up in Yakima before moving to the Seattle area before returning to play basketball at Yakima Valley College. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft.
Beauchamp was held to zero points in the first-half of Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his big second-half fueled the Bucks to a 136-132 double overtime win.
The breakout performance for Beauchamp came on the birthday of his late-grandfather, Henry Beauchamp, a longtime Yakima community advocate who died in 2013.
Henry Beauchamp served on the Yakima City Council, was the Mayor of Yakima, was the founder and Executive Director of OIC of Washington, and was the Executive Director of the Southeast Yakima Community Center.
Henry Beauchamp would have been 89 on Wednesday.
