Yakima's Holiday Light Fest Is Back!

YAKIMA, WA - Over 30 miles of lights and plenty of food and drink options, Yakima State Fair Park has brought their drive-thru Holiday Light Festival back.
"Nothing like kicking off the holiday season after we've eaten all that turkey and now we're all thinking about Christmas" said said Kathy Karmer, President/CEO, Yakima State Fair Park.
Driving through with holiday music and lights around might bring a little holiday joy in.
"You know it's magical, from the minute you get here there's a giant yuletide that's being broadcast off of the grandstand and everyone of them are themed and have their own little Vineet" said Karmer.
With 15 different themes around the park, Yakima State Fair wanted to bring some holiday joy in a creative way.
"Last year was a tough year with COVID everything was shut down and what the joy that we brought to the community" said Karmer. "We're hoping that this event becomes a tradition every year and its growing bigger and better and as you can see we added more lights, more exhibits so we invite the community to come on down."
This is an interactive drive-thru experience where people can order food and drinks such as hot chocolate and hot apple cider and enjoy the lights.
"Hotdogs and some chicken strips and sliders so it's all very eatable" said Karmer. "We'll also have kettle corn and oh one of our fair venders who's a local vender is going to be serving up some great churros."
Since they are a non-profit they have two community give back nights on Monday and Tuesday.
A portion of the profits on Monday will go to an animal rescue and on Tuesday they partnered with the salvation army so if you bring a unwrapped toy you get in for free.
"If you're not in the holiday spirit I can pretty much guarantee you will be after you've driven through the light fest."
The holiday light fest only goes on for a week, to purchase tickets or learn more click HERE.