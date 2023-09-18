YAKIMA, Wash.-Two donations totaling $725,000 have jumpstarted efforts to build an aquatic center at MLK, Jr Park.

OIC of Washington announced a pledge of $500,000 to the project and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation has pledged another $225,000.

According to the City of Yakima a community-based committee was formed earlier this summer to generate the $3 million from private donors needed to build the aquatic center.

“Delivering on the promise of a top-quality aquatic center being built to serve not only the northeast and southeast Yakima neighborhoods but the entire community really resonated with the OIC leadership,” said OIC CEO Anthony Peterson.

Donations are being made to YVCF, the organization that is managing the aquatic center fund.

Design and planning of the “Aquatic Center at MLK, Jr. Park” has been underway since 2022, with the estimated cost of about $11 million according to a press release from the City of Yakima.

The City of Yakima and Yakima County have each committed $3 million to the project, with another $2 million coming from the state Legislature and the remaining $3 million to be fundraised through donations according to the City.

More information on how to donate and the aquatic center project is available through YVCF. Construction of the aquatic center is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2024.