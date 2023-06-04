KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton County Fire District 1, a fire caused by a neighbor smoking a cigarette is under control on South Bermuda Road.
BCFD1 reports the fire spread from stray ash from the cigarette to cotton on the lawn from a cottonwood tree. The fire quickly spread to other parts of the yard.
BCFD1 also says there were two houses threatened by the fire however they were not harmed. No injuries were reported to be caused by the fire.
Kennewick Fire Department and BCFD2 also responded to the fire with BCFD1.
