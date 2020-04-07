YAKIMA, WA – Yakima County Development Association has developed a COVID-19 resource map with information on the current cases in Yakima County, information on local institutions providing assistance, and local eateries that are open to the public for carry-out and delivery.
YCDA is working with Dry Creek Engineering and Geospatial Services to provide a wellrounded COVID-19 map to help connect local businesses and organizations with community members.
“We have seen so much information out there. It can be overwhelming. So we created a visual tool where we could all access the same information,” states Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of YCDA. “We have a team that updates the information daily and are able to input new information as it becomes available or as it is submitted to us by the public.”
YCDA’s COVID-19 Map: https://www.chooseyakimavalley.com/covid19/map Businesses and organizations that are providing services and are not included on the map are encouraged to email Joe Schmitt at joe@ycda.com with more information or submit their request here: https://bit.ly/34eEhv3